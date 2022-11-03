Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 18,651 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pentair Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

