Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEG opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

