Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCCI. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 519,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $115,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
