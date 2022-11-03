Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AOS opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.