Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 21,591 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Aris Water Solutions worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 252,544 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 695,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

