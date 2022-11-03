Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BRP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BRP by 30.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BRP by 151.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in BRP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BRP by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.45. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. BRP’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

