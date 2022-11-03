Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 220.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

PMO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

