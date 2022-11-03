Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.91.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.