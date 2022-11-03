Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

