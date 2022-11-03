Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,031 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 93,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.