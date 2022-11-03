Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) versus Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Head-To-Head Review

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 0.93 $1.92 billion $0.35 12.40 Ondas $2.91 million 52.20 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -4.81

Profitability

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 7.45% 12.13% 5.44% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nokia Oyj and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 3 10 0 2.77 Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Ondas.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Ondas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.