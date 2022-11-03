Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $141.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.07.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,847. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $103.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

