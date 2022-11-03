Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $141.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.07.
COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,847. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COF opened at $103.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
