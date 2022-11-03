Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $12.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.15.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.