Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $12.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

