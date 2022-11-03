Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $25.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 98,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 89,125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.