Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $72.89

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $71.10 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

