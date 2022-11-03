Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $32.17

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.