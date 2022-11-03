TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $125.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,993 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.