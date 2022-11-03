M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 219 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.53).

MNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.43) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 195 ($2.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:MNG opened at GBX 174.75 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,825.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.01. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.66).

M&G Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at M&G

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($115,097.70). In related news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($115,097.70). Also, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($337,900.34).

About M&G

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.