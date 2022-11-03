Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $54.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.