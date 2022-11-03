Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $6.60

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Skillz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Skillz by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Skillz by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 617,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 389,357 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Stock Down 5.8 %

SKLZ opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $402.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.