Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $57.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

SGRY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $25.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.