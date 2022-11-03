Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

DOUG opened at 4.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.22. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of 3.83 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 213,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at 374,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 288,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,795. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $156,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

