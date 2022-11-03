127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect 127619 (MDN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.
127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
127619 has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
