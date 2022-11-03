127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDNGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect 127619 (MDN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance

127619 has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

See Also

Earnings History for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.