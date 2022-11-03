Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELD. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.27.

TSE:ELD opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

