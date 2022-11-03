CIBC Lowers Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 5.1 %

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

