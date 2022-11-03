Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 5.1 %

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

