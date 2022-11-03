Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.33.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$130.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$139.52. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$194.19.

Insider Activity

About Cargojet

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

