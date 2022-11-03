Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$272.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.33.

CJT opened at C$130.52 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$194.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.52.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

