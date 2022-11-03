MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at UBS Group

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.06) to GBX 250 ($2.89) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 275 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($2.77) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Liberum Capital cut MoneySuperMarket.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.60. MoneySuperMarket.com has a twelve month low of 15.60 and a twelve month high of 15.60.

