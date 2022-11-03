Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) PT Lowered to SEK 993

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $169.06.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.