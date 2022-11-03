ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €8.90

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Societe Generale from €12.80 ($12.80) to €8.90 ($8.90) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.29 ($7.29) to €5.91 ($5.91) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.00) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

