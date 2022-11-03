JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Price Target to €40.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Signify Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Signify stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Signify has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

