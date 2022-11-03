ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €5.91

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €7.29 ($7.29) to €5.91 ($5.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.00) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.50) to €8.65 ($8.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

