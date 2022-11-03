Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Raised to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Holcim Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

