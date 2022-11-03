Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Flow Traders Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Flow Traders has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $39.40.
Flow Traders Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Traders (FLTDF)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.