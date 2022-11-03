Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Flow Traders Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Flow Traders has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Flow Traders Company Profile

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

