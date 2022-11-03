LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 205

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.37) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNSPF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 225 ($2.60) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

