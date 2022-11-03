Credit Suisse Group Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 150

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 185 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

