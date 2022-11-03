Societe Generale Trims Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Target Price to €10.00

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OUKPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Metso Outotec Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Metso Outotec Oyj

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

