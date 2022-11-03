Scotiabank Trims Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Target Price to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.