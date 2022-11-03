Scotiabank Trims Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Target Price to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

