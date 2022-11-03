Credit Suisse Group Lowers Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target to €73.00

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verbund from €126.00 ($126.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verbund currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Performance

OEZVY opened at $16.92 on Monday. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.