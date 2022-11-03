ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ISS A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

ISS A/S stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

