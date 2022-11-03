Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKTEF opened at 0.68 on Tuesday. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of 0.65 and a 1 year high of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.78.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

