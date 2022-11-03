Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Raised to €43.70

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.70 ($43.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($83.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

