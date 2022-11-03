Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($36.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.65.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

