JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 116

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

ELUXY stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

