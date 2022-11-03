JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to €1.45

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.40 ($1.40) to €1.45 ($1.45) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

