BMO Capital Markets Trims Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price to C$120.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

