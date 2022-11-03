IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 11.00 to 13.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IGO Stock Performance

IPGDF stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. IGO has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

