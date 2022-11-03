Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million.

Investar Trading Up 3.4 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Investar by 10.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

