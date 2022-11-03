Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$296.57 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$142.19 million for the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

